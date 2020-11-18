Date :Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 | Time : 10:06 |ID: 182009 | Print

Video: Introducing Holy Shrine of Lady Fatimeh Masoumeh (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna’s Islamland Project presents: Introducing the Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran.

Shafaqna’s Islamland Project is a series of videos to introduce Islamic and religious sites across the globe.

