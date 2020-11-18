Video: Introducing Holy Shrine of Lady Fatimeh Masoumeh (S.A)

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WhatsApp-Image-2020-11-17-at-5.42.02-PM-681x370-1.jpeg 370 681 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-18 10:06:492020-11-18 10:30:50Video: Introducing Holy Shrine of Lady Fatimeh Masoumeh (S.A)
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna’s Islamland Project presents: Introducing the Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran.
Shafaqna’s Islamland Project is a series of videos to introduce Islamic and religious sites across the globe.
