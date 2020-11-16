A wave of arrests of Bahraini women and youth as Crown Prince becomes the Prime Minister

SHAFAQNA- In the early days when Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa became the prime minister, Bahrain witnessed a sharp wave of arrests of citizens from all walks of life on charges based on freedom of expression.

According to local sources, at least 18 Bahrainis have been arrested in the past five to seven days for commenting on social media or declaring opposition to a compromise with Israel, including four women.

Most of these people have been detained during the midnight raid by security forces on their homes in various parts of Bahrain, and a number of them have been detained after reporting to police or prosecutors, and a detention order has been issued by the Bahraini prosecutor’s office and a case has been filed against them.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English