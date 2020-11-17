Iranian studies at the oldest university in Germany

SHAFAQNA- Heidelberg is Germany’s oldest university and one of the world’s oldest surviving universities and It is also on the list of the most famous universities in the world. It should be noted that at the Heidelberg University, the field of Iranian Studies is not recognized as an independent field, rather, is considered a subset of Islamic studies and is offered as a second field in the master’s degree.

The University of Heidelberg was founded in 1386 by order of Rupert I. At that time, the University had only disciplines such as philosophy, theology, law and medicine. Currently, the university consists of many faculties and offers degree programs at undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral levels in some 100 disciplines fields.

As reports on the activities of German universities show Heidelberg University School of Medicine is one of the best medical schools in Europe and the world, and many articles from this university are published annually in prestigious journals around the world.

Of course, the reputation of the Heidelberg University is not limited to medicine, many of the university’s disciplines are on par with and sometimes even higher than Oxford University and other world-renowned universities.

As mentioned before, one of the disciplines of this university is Iranian Studies, which is a subset of Islamic studies and is offered as a second discipline in the master’s degree. Of course, learning Persian begins at the undergraduate level in Islamic studies and in the undergraduate course of Islamic Studies at the Heidelberg University, there is a special emphasis on teaching in the source language. At this stage, students focus on translating and analyzing texts in Arabic, Turkish and Persian.

Undergraduate students in Islamic studies must choose Arabic or Turkish as their first language and then choose one of the Persian, Turkish or Arabic languages ​​as their second language. At this time, they are studying and researching in the field of history, literature, religions and society of Islamic countries.

The master’s degree in Islamic studies is also divided into two sub-categories consist of Islamic studies and Middle East studies. However, students who are interested in Iranian studies can study Iranology as a second major at this time. This field focuses on the study of Iranian culture, history, language and religions from the beginning until now. Students in this field also get acquainted with the geography of old and new of Iran.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.