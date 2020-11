Syrian FM Walid Muallem passes away at 79

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem passed away at the age of 79, SANA reported.

Born in 1941 in Damascus, Muallem graduated from Cairo University in the year 1963 with a B.A. in economics.

Muallem joined Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1964 and worked in Syrian diplomatic missions in several countries. Muallem was appointed as Foreign Minister since the year 2006.