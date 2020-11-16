Shia, Sunni intellectuals discuss Nabawi seerah in India

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: “Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Contemporary Human” was the title of a recent meeting of a number of Iranian and Indian Shia and Sunni scholars and intellectuals in India.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the program was broadcast live on CDT and Velayat TV channels last week.

The importance and status of Nabawi Seerah in Shia and Sunni schools of thought, the need for the Islamic society to take the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as their role-model and the effects of acting upon his Seerah in solving social and intellectual challenges and crises were among the themes discussed at the meeting.

Indian Sunni scholar Prof. Akhtar Al-Wasi’ in his address noted that knowledge and purity have been introduced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the most important criteria of one’s superiority over others. Mohammadali Rabbani, the Iranian cultural attaché in India, said in the program that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) tried to disseminate peaceful coexistence in the society.

Hojat-ol-Islam Askari, an Indian Shia cleric, in his address highlighted the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) justice, kindness and mercy towards all people which were very effective in promoting social unity.