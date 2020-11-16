UN denounces Israel’s decision to expand illegal settlement

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Middle East envoy decried Israel’s decision to advance construction in an illegal settlement in a sensitive area of East Jerusalem al-Quds, saying that “settlement construction is illegal under international law”.

“If built, it would further consolidate a ring of settlements between Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank,” Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy to the Middle East peace process, said in a statement.

“It would significantly damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian State and for achieving a negotiated two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states. Settlement construction is illegal under international law and I call on the authorities to reverse this step”, AlJazeera reported.