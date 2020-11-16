Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 94 percent effective

SHAFAQNA- US biotech firm Moderna Inc on Monday said its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in preventing Covid-19.

The company said its study for a successful vaccine enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the US, and its analysis included 95 participants from diverse communities with coronavirus cases.

“Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna’s vaccine has become the second candidate against COVID-19 with high efficacy rate claims, AA reported.