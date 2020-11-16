Muslim couple behind Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Pfizer and its partner, the German company, BioNTech, announced Monday their COVID vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.

The science behind vaccine however, is the work of BioNTech. The brains behind the company is a Muslim couple: Ugur Sahin, 55, and Ozlem Tureci, 53, founders based in the German city of Mainz. Both Sahin and Tureci are the children of Turkish immigrants who moved to Germany in late 1960s.

Born on September 19, 1965 in Iskenderun, Turkey, Dr Sahin is a physician and immunologist. When he was 4, his family moved to Cologne, Germany. His parents worked at a Ford plant. He grew up dreaming to be a doctor, and became a physician at the University of Cologne. In 1993, he earned a doctorate from the university for his work on immunotherapy in tumor cells.

Dr Tureci is the daughter of a Turkish physician who immigrated to Germany from Istanbul. Born in 1967 in Lastrup, Germany, she first wanted to be a nun, wound up in a medical school and became one of Germany’s pioneering research scientists, Gulf News reported.

The couple founded their first company, Ganymed Pharmaceuticals in 2001 working on immunotherapy cancer treatment, and sold it in 2016 for €422m (£381m, $502m). In 2008, they started BioNTech to focus on using messenger RNA (mRNA) drugs for cancer immunotherapy, according to About Islam.

In January, Sahin came across a scientific paper on the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and it struck him how small the step was from anti-cancer mRNA drugs to mRNA-based viral vaccines. In March, BioNTech partnered with Pfizer and Chinese drugmaker Fosun to work on possible compounds to fight the virus, The Print reported.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which works by putting weak or inactivated doses of a virus or bacteria into the body to make the immune systems produce antibodies, m-RNA vaccines work by transmitting a genetic code to cells telling them produce a protein, which in turn activates the immune system.