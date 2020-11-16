Lavrov: International community and UNESCO must rebuild Syria’s heritage

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s Foreign Minister says it is time for the international community and UNESCO to rebuild Syria’s international heritage.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today (Monday) that it was time for the international community and UNESCO to work to restore Syria’s ancient heritage.

In a note marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of UNESCO, he wrote: “It is time for the international community, under the auspices of UNESCO, to take effective action to restore international antiquities in Syria that have been destroyed by terrorists and Moscow is ready to cooperate in this regard.”

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has already established a fund for the reconstruction of Syria, and so far it has 2 million and 700 thousand Euros in cash as the first stage of fundraising, and according to the plan, the property will be used outside the UNESCO budget for the reconstruction of Syria.

The Syrian city of Tadmor, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was destroyed or stolen after its occupation by ISIS terrorists in May 2015 until its liberation in March 2017, most of its historical monuments and ancient heritage were destroyed or stolen by the Syrian army.

