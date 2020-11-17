Treatment of Corona patients at home by Astan Quds Hossaini

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini, in addition to preparing and distributing livelihood packages and setting up medical centers after the Corona outbreak, has treated Corona patients at home; as in the last three months, it has provided medical services to more than 5,000 people.

Astan Quds Hossaini started to open medical centers in different cities with the outbreak of Corona in Iraq, and after Ashura, with the decrease in the number of Corona patients, they increased their activities in the homes of Corona patients.

Accordingly, physicians and medical staff

With the help of Astan Quds Hossaini, presented in the homes of Corona patients and while examining their health, they provide services to them; as in the last 3 months, more than 5,500 Corona patients have been treated and more than 3,282 people have been given medical advice. Astan Quds Hossaini medical team tries to calm families and reduce the number of people affecting by Coronavirus by transferring medical equipment to patients’ homes.

In addition, more than 8,000 calls have been made to the center, and medical equipments have been sent to the homes of Corona patients and people suspected of having a Coronavirus. According to the medical official of Al- Ataba Al-Hosseinieh (AS), these activities will continue until the end of Corona.

Al- Ataba Al-Hosseinieh (AS) has set up more than 6 medical centers in Karbala, Baghdad, Erbil and Najaf. It also distributes livelihood packages to the needy, to the point that it has distributed more than 80,000 livelihood packages to Iraqis since the beginning of the Corona.

This news is originally published by Shia Mews Persian and translated by Shafaqna English