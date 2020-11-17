Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, Karbala governorate discussed development, rehabilitation of entrance to Baghdad Gate

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel Global Network : The Secretary-General of the Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine accompanied by the Governor of Karbala made a field tour at the entrance to Baghdad Gate leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), in order to work on developing the necessary plans to begin developing and rehabilitating it, in a way that contributes to increasing its area to facilitate the movement of visitors.

A number of members of the board of directors of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine and its technical cadres, as well as representatives from the Karbala Municipal Directorate and the Karbala University advisory office, participated in this tour.

The Secretary-General of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine explained to the al-Kafeel network the details of this tour and the purpose of it, saying: “From the principle of the responsibility of the al-Abbas’s holy shrine towards facilitating the movement of visitors and the people of the city in the Baghdad gate area, today we took a tour accompanied by the Governor, the relevant departments and the security authorities, in order to set the first steps for the expansion works of the streets in this vital area, which will contribute to reducing the suffering of citizens and visitors to Karbala. We have agreed upon a number of matters for this purpose, so that these works complement the works in the Qibla Gate Street of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and a number of streets leading to it. The design of these streets will be referred to a specialized academic body from the University of Karbala, in a way that guarantees its development in harmony with its architectural texture.

The director of Karbala municipality, Eng. Abeer Salim Nasir, explained: “A number of meetings were held with the Holy Shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) and the local government, to discuss strategic plans that develop a beautiful image that fit the sanctity of this city. we will try to break the norm by developing the entrance to the city from the side of the Baghdad Gate side, because this entrance has not witnessed any reconstruction campaign since the regime’s change until now. Thus, we will work as a team with the cadres of the al-Abbas’s holy shrine to implement these plans on the ground.”

It is noteworthy that the cadres of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, in cooperation with the cadres of the Karbala municipality’s directorate and the supporting authorities from the governorate departments, began a long time ago to implement many projects aimed at serving the visitors, in the forefront of which was the rehabilitation and development of the streets leading to the Old City, in a way that contributes to reducing momentum of visitors movement.