Is it correct to perform Wudhu whilst wearing a ring? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei's answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu.
Question: Is it correct to perform Wudhu whilst wearing a ring in hand?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Wudhu is correct if water reaches to all the parts (areas) under the ring (even by turning it).
Source: leader.ir
