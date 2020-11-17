Date :Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 | Time : 09:35 |ID: 182158 | Print

Is it correct to perform Wudhu whilst wearing a ring? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu.

Question: Is it correct to perform Wudhu whilst wearing a ring in hand?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Wudhu is correct if water reaches to all the parts (areas) under the ring (even by turning it).

