What is the difference between a dead and alive society?

SHAFAQNA – It is a general rule of life for us and many other societies that whoever and whatever stays still, as long as stays quiet is regarded as respectable; but as he/she moves and takes a step, not only no one helps, but stones are thrown at him/her. This is the sign of a dead society. But an alive society only respects those who speak (the truth) and are not silent, those who are mobile and do not stand still, and are informed (aware) and not unaware [1].

[1] Ihyaye Tafakkor-e-Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 23.