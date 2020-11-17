Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar called for a fair policy in distributing Corona vaccine

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar last night called for a fair policy regarding the distribution of the Corona vaccine and respect for the rights of the poor and asylum seekers to obtain such a vaccine.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyib, referring to the right of the poor and asylum seekers to get the Corona vaccine, emphasized on his Facebook page: “The efforts of scientists and researchers to prepare the Corona vaccine are a generous and commendable gift to the world.” He further called the scientists and researchers who are working on the vaccine heroes and said: “They are the heroes that God has appointed to save the life of humanity in the shadow of the Coronavirus; A virus that has claimed the lives of more than one million people worldwide and continues to threaten the world.

Al-Tayyib stressed that the rights of the poor people and asylum seekers to obtain the vaccine should not be ignored, and called on vaccine companies to pursue a fair policy of distributing the vaccine through their human mission and conscience. The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday expressed hope that the Corona vaccine would be available in limited quantities in the first half of next year.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English