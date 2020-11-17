Thailand redesigns tourism app for Muslim visitors

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a fresh redesign of its Thailand Muslim Friendly App that caters to Muslim visitors from the region to find their way around the country.

With a redesigned interface to enhance user experience, the app has now expanded its offering, adding 110 new restaurants, 70 new mosques, 75 new hotels, 10 healthcare facilities, 19 education centers, 20 shopping locations, 17 travel destinations, and 5 additional video clips.

Available on both iOS and Android, the App is an online and offline guidebook that will help Muslim visitors find venues and facilities of cultural importance to Muslim travelers from the Middle East.

Pichaya Saisaengchan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East said: “In 2019, Thailand welcomed over 550,000 visitors from the Middle East and we are excited to introduce a modern version of the Thailand Muslim Friendly App. As we prepare to reopen our borders for tourism, we want to ensure that our Muslim visitors from the Middle East are able to enjoy a vibrant stay in Thailand in accordance with their faith as we continue to develop halal tourism in the kingdom.”

Launched at the Thailand Travel Mart (TTM) in June 2015, the application is part of the strategy to position Thailand as a Muslim-friendly destination. It is full of valuable information on where to find halal restaurants, mosques, and various other facilities and services to meet the cultural and religious requirements of Muslim travellers in Thailand.