Iran, Serbia discuss expansion of trade ties

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Iranian and Serbian officials explored the avenues for broadening mutual trade cooperation.

In a meeting held in Belgrade on Monday, Serbian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Tatjana Matic and Iran’s ambassador to the country, Hassan Rashidpour, underlined the need for promoting commercial collaboration.

Rashidpour expressed Iran’s strong will for cooperation with Serbia, noting that Iran is willing to discuss the abolition of visas, and the establishment of direct flights between the two capitals.

“We have always attached special importance to Serbia in the Balkan region,” he said, noting that the two countries’ capacities can be used to develop cooperation.

Matic, for her part, also highlighted the need for forming a joint payment system, which is key to continuing cooperation between the two countries.

He also stressed that the free trade agreements should be discussed in future joint commission sessions.

“We are seeking to develop trade and tourism cooperation with Iran, and we hope mutual cooperation would increase once the problem of coronavirus will be removed,” she said.