‘Prophet of mercy and peace’ poetry reading session held in Peshawar

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A poetry reading session titled “Prophet of Mercy and Peace” was organized in five languages by the Iranian Cultural Center in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The Adeeb Pishawari Library hosted the program, which was held in cooperation with Karan Hava Literary Association.

Nadieh Hussein recited some verses of the Holy Quran at the beginning of the program and then eulogies were recited by Shandaneh Farrokh from Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Mehran Eskandarian, head of the Iranian Cultural Center in Peshawar, read his poems describing various virtues of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The participants at the program also recited their poems in Urdu, Pashto, Persian, Hindko, and English, lauding the status and aspects of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) character.

They highlighted the need for the Islamic society to follow the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah and stressed the necessity of promoting Muslims unity.

Bushra Farrokh, head of the Karan Hava Literary Association thanked the Iranian center for holding cultural programs and asked for more cooperation with the center to develop the cultural relations between the two countries.