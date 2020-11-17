Qatar: Normalization with Israel undermines Palestinian statehood efforts

SHAFAQNA- The Arab states that normalize ties with Israel undermine efforts for Palestinian statehood, Qatar’s Foreign Minister said.

“I think it’s better to have a united [Arab] front to put the interests of the Palestinians [first] to end the [Israeli] occupation,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the online Global Security Forum on Monday.

He said that division was not in the interest of concerted Arab efforts to get the Israelis to negotiate with the Palestinians and resolve the decades-long conflict, AlJazeera reported.