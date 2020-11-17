Date :Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 | Time : 17:57 |ID: 182267 | Print

Iranian woman taking global walk for peace arrives in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: An Iranian woman Poopeh Mahdavi Nader who has planned to take a global walk to promote peace arrived in Turkey on Tuesday.

Inspired by the motto “World Peace Road 2020”, the activist paid homage to the victims of the recent quake in Turkey.

She symbolically started her trek from Azadi Square, western Tehran, on September 21, on the 40th anniversary of Saddam’s invasion of Iran.

Mahdavi Nader said her goal is to give the message of peace and friendship to the people of the world. The athlete has already biked around the world to promote peace.

