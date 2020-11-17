Date :Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 | Time : 18:42 |ID: 182276 | Print

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA– President Donald Trump intends to order US troop cuts in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to two administration sources.

The cuts would take effect by mid-January, according to the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly. Trump is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 20. President-elect Joe Biden would have the authority to reverse Trump’s order after he takes power.

There are about 4,000 US troops in Afghanistan and a few thousand in Iraq. The United States has had troops in Afghanistan since 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, and in Iraq since the 2003 invasion, USA Today reported.

You might also like
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Yemen, Iran, US, Saudi Arabia MP: ‘Smart’ Yemenis used their ‘right to self-defense’
attack in Afghanistan Suicide attack in Afghanistan
Interview: The Pitfalls of 'Buy American'
Pilgrims' prayers support and encourage soldiers and paramilitaries - Imam Hussain Shrine
Michelle Obama: Trump is the 'wrong president'
International al-Qamar Award for Islamic Heritage
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *