Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

SHAFAQNA– President Donald Trump intends to order US troop cuts in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to two administration sources.

The cuts would take effect by mid-January, according to the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly. Trump is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 20. President-elect Joe Biden would have the authority to reverse Trump’s order after he takes power.

There are about 4,000 US troops in Afghanistan and a few thousand in Iraq. The United States has had troops in Afghanistan since 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, and in Iraq since the 2003 invasion, USA Today reported.