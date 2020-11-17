Conditional agreement of French government to hold collective religious rites in country

SHAFAQNA- The French government has announced that it is ready to issue a permit for the re-establishment of mass religious rites in places of worship from December 1, provided that health protocols are followed.

The French government agreed to reopen places of worship in a virtual meeting last night between the French prime minister and foreign minister with representatives of the country’s major religions (Islam, Christianity, Judaism and Buddhism).

The French government has set two conditions for licensing religious services in places of worship: respect for new health protocols and a change in the epidemic.

One of the new health regulations in France is not to fill the capacity of more than one third of the places of worship, provided that the population density does not exceed one person per four square meters.

