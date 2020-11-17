No time for complacency as coronavirus cases rise: WHO

SHAFAQNA-Despite encouraging news about coronavirus vaccines , “this is not the time for complacency,” the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday .

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency is “extremely concerned” by the surge in cases in some countries, particularly in Europe and the Americas, which is pushing health workers and health systems to breaking point.

“In this moment when some governments have put all of society restrictions in place, there is once again a narrow window of time to strengthen key systems”, he told journalists.

Tedros again highlighted the actions that have helped to prevent COVID-19 spread, such as contact tracing and cluster investigations, noting that countries which have invested in these areas are facing much less disruption.

He stated that “Those countries that are letting the virus run unchecked are playing with fire”, according to UN News.