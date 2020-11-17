UK:Black, Asian and ethnic minority students get less places in PhD programs

SHAFAQNA-UK: Black, Asian and ethnic minority students are offered less places in PhD programs for PhD programs across the UK universities than White students, according to the data gathered by BBC’s flagship program BBC Newsnight.

The program sent freedom of information requests for the academic years between 2015 and 2020 to 133 UK universities. The 61 universities that responded to the request said they had a higher acceptance rate for white applicants. The data gathered by the program shows that “black applicants had the lowest proportion of successful offer rates at 33 of these universities”, according to AA.