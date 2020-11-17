Date :Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 | Time : 21:02 |ID: 182294 | Print

UK:Black, Asian and ethnic minority students get less places in PhD programs

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-UK: Black, Asian and ethnic minority students are offered less places in PhD programs for PhD programs across the UK universities than White students, according to the data gathered by BBC’s flagship program BBC Newsnight.

The program sent freedom of information requests for the academic years between 2015 and 2020 to 133 UK universities. The 61 universities that responded to the request said they had a higher acceptance rate for white applicants. The data gathered by the program shows that “black applicants had the lowest proportion of successful offer rates at 33 of these universities”, according to AA.

 

You might also like
Video: Far-right groups target anti-racism protests in London
UK immigration minister confirms work to start on anti-refugee wall in Calais
Muslims and prison: When crime collides with faith and morality
UK MP fasting to better understand Muslims
Muslim staff appeal for prayer room at UK hospital
Hundreds of Muslim children and their families marched to the Manchester Arena
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *