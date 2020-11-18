Date :Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 | Time : 07:07 |ID: 182301 | Print

G20 arms exports to Saudi Arabia three times as much as aid to Yemen: Oxfam

SHAFAQNA-The members of the G20 have exported more than US$17bn worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since it intervened in Yemen’s conflict in 2015,  Oxfam said.

In a report released on Tuesday, the charity organisation said the figure was three times more than what the G20 members have given to Yemen as humanitarian aid. The report was released as G20 leaders prepare to meet virtually this week for a summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a defence think-tank, Saudi Arabia was the world’s top arms importer between 2014 and 2018, spending $16.9bn on weapons, with at least $4.9bn of that amount spent on European arms, AlJazeera reported.

