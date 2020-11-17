https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/835F5C80-B162-4337-9648-211FF78FD27E.jpeg 470 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-17 21:58:042020-11-17 21:58:04Saudi Arabia: Israel's plan to build new settlement units near Jerusalem is unacceptable
Saudi Arabia: Israel’s plan to build new settlement units near Jerusalem is unacceptable
SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia today announced its opposition to new Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.
It says it opposes the Israeli cabinet’s plan to build 1,257 new housing units near East Jerusalem.
Saudi Arabia also announced that the decision would destroy the two-state solution.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!