Date :Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 | Time : 21:58 |ID: 182303 | Print

Saudi Arabia: Israel’s plan to build new settlement units near Jerusalem is unacceptable

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia today announced its opposition to new Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

It says it opposes the Israeli cabinet’s plan to build 1,257 new housing units near East Jerusalem.

Saudi Arabia also announced that the decision would destroy the two-state solution.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
US provides safe exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa
Nikkie Haley: US envoy in UN who increased oppression of human rights
Deteriorating Situation of Women Detained in Saudi Prisons
Saudi regime bans all books written by Salafi scholars including Yousif Al-Qaradawi
NGO: Due to Israeli blockade, Gaza economy sustains nearly $100mn monthly loss
The March for Riyadh – Yemen’s War Takes on the Colour of Revolution
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *