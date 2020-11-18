Article on Allamah Tabatabai’s life, works published in Uganda

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An article titled “A Glance at the Character and Works of Allamah Tabatabai” in English was published by in several Ugandan papers. According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the Iranian Cultural Center in Uganda prepared the article to commemorate Seyyed Mohammad Hussain Tabatabai, the eminent Iranian Shia Scholar, cleric and philosopher, on the demise anniversary of the scholar. The center also sent a copy of the article to 400 Ugandan intellectuals, authors, teachers, students, imams of mosques and academic figures.

It includes a biography of Allamah Tabatabai in detail, different aspects of his character, scientific and social activities, his pupils and his discussions with Henry Corbin, French Philosopher and Orientalist. The great role of the scholar in disseminating Islam and developing Islamic philosophy in the world has also been clarified in the article.

It also introduces Tafsir Al-Mizan (Al-Mizan Quran Interpretation) as the most important Quranic, scientific and religious work of the scholar. Seyyed Mohammad Hussain Tabatabai, (16 March 1903 – 15 November 1981) was one of the most prominent thinkers in modern Shia Islam. He is perhaps best known for his Tafsir Al-Mizan, a twenty-seven-volume work of Tafsir (Quranic exegesis), which he produced between 1954 and 1972.