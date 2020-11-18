https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-18 10:13:402020-11-18 10:14:45How to avoid usury from banking transactions? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
How to avoid usury from banking transactions? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about avoiding usury in banking transactions.
Question: Is there any way of escaping usury in banking transactions?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The solution is utilizing religious/Sharia contracts and by observing their complete conditions.
Source: leader.ir
