How to avoid usury from banking transactions? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about avoiding usury in banking transactions.

Question: Is there any way of escaping usury in banking transactions?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The solution is utilizing religious/Sharia contracts and by observing their complete conditions.

Source: leader.ir

