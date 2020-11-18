https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/imam-sadeq-AS-1.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-18 10:19:102020-11-18 10:19:10Why having knowledge of God is so important in Islam?
Why having knowledge of God is so important in Islam?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) does not accept any deed/act without having the knowledge (Marifah) of God; and without taking action, there is also no knowledge. Therefore, whoever gained knowledge (of God), the same knowledge will guide him/her to action; and whoever does not act, hence does not have knowledge and recognition. Beware that some elements of belief in God depend on some other parts [1].
[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 44.
