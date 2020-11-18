Date :Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 182352 | Print

Why having knowledge of God is so important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) does not accept any deed/act without having the knowledge (Marifah) of God; and without taking action, there is also no knowledge. Therefore, whoever gained knowledge (of God), the same knowledge will guide him/her to action; and whoever does not act, hence does not have knowledge and recognition. Beware that some elements of belief in God depend on some other parts [1].

