Ukraine Quran competition concludes

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The final stage of the 21st Quran competition in Ukraine was held on November 14 and 15 in Kiev, the capital.

According to ukrpress.net, the mosque of the city’s Cultural Islamic Center hosted the competition, jointly organized by “Al-Ra’id” Union of Social Organizations and Office for Ukrainian Muslims Religious Affairs.

This year, 103 Quran memorizers, including 44 girls, from different age groups competed on memorization of 30, 15, 10, 5 and 2 Juzes of Quran.

The youngest participant in this edition of the competition was a little boy and the eldest was a 50-year old man.

Jamaluddin Kamaluddin won the first rank in memorization of the entire Quran.Winners were awarded at the closing ceremony of the competition.Ukrainian Muslims as well as Muslims residing in other republics of the former Soviet Union could take part in the competition.Ukraine is a European country which became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. According to official estimates, 500,000 Muslims live in Ukraine but some say the number is over 1.5 million