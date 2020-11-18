Iranian female referees on list for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: FIFA has put two Iranian referees on the list for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Referee Mahsa Ghorbani and assistant referee Ensieh Khabbaz Mafinejad have been put on the list while 750 referees and assistant referees have been selected for the intentional soccer event. FIFA’s present list has 56 female referees and 100 female assistant referees for the 2023 women’s World Cup. Ghorbani has been a FIFA international referee since 2017.