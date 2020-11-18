Netherlands: Famous female boxer converted to Islam +Photos

SHAFAQNA- A famous Dutch female boxer officially declared her Muslimization after converting to Islam.

Ruby Miso posted a picture of herself in front of a mosque in the Netherlands on her official Instagram page, writing: “After years of research, I am proud to announce that I have recently converted to Islam.

The Dutch boxer added: “I have said the ‘Shahādatayn (two testimonies)’ to myself before, but now I am officially declaring that I converted to Islam in the presence of witnesses in the mosque, and I feel happy about this.”

Media activists, on the other hand, have posted photos of Ruby Miso on social media, showing the famous Dutch boxer posing in a mosque wearing an Islamic Hijab and saying Shahādatayn.

