A mosque called Mecca +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Mecca Mosque is the largest and most spectacular mosque in Hyderabad, India, and is one of the largest mosques in the country and is registered as a world cultural heritage.

There is a belief that the hair of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is kept in this mosque and this is probably the most important reason for the sanctity and importance of this mosque.

All the bricks used in the construction of this mosque were brought from the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and this is the reason why this mosque was named Mecca Mosque. Located in the Indian city of Hyderabad, this ancient mosque have the capacity for about 10,000 worshipers. Its walls are all made of granite. In addition, the verses of the Holy Quran, are beautifully written on the columns and the arches of the Mecca Mosque and this has made it too different from other mosques.

History

According to historical texts, Sultan Muhammad Qutb Shah began the construction of this mosque and succeeded to complete it after 77 years in 1694.

Architecture of Mecca Mosque

The mosque is made entirely of granite and its bricks were brought from Mecca, and at that time 8,000 workers were hired to build it. At the entrance of this mosque, you will see a large pool of water and 2 antipodal chairs, and there is an interesting legend about these chairs that if someone sits on them once, he or she will surely sit on them again. This mosque has a large hall with a height of 75 feet, 180 feet long and 220 feet wide.

What should we do in this mosque?

The Mecca Mosque in Hyderabad has a very relaxing atmosphere and is a great place for relaxation. Go to this holy place and relax a little in silence alone. In addition, you can see the architecture of this mosque up close and get acquainted with its historical architectural style.

