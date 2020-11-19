UK reports 19,609 new COVID-19 cases

SHAFAQNA- Britain on Wednesday reported 529 more coronavirus deaths and 19, 609 new cases.

According to data released by health officials, nearly 3000 people lost their lives with the deadly strain over the past 7 days, 11% more than the previous week. The new infections also rose by 11% when compared with previous week.

In a weekly news conference on Wednesday, government advisers said the R number has dropped after the start of national lockdown in England on Nov. 5 and now it is between 1%-1.2%, AA reported.