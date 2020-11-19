Date :Thursday, November 19th, 2020 | Time : 06:02 |ID: 182454 | Print

UK reports 19,609 new COVID-19 cases

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Britain on Wednesday reported 529 more coronavirus deaths and 19, 609 new cases.

According to data released by health officials, nearly 3000 people lost their lives with the deadly strain over the past 7 days, 11% more than the previous week. The new infections also rose by 11% when compared with previous week.

In a weekly news conference on Wednesday, government advisers said the R number has dropped after the start of national lockdown in England on Nov. 5 and now it is between 1%-1.2%, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Red Cross warns against NHS state, speaks of "humanitarian crisis"
Astan of Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine helping needy amid Pandemic
Photos: Telephone consultation of Indian Muslim doctors for Corona patients
UN calls for ceasefire as it works to save ME from COVID-19
Grenfell Tower tragedy saw Muslims get social media love - and the trolls hated it!
Spox: Iran not to count on US's offer of Coronavirus aid
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *