Muslim Pro app dismisses selling user data to US military

SHAFAQNA-A popular Islamic prayer and Quran app denied a report that said it was selling the private data of its users to brokers who then handed it to the United States military.

The developers of the app, which “reaches almost 100 million users across more than 216 countries worldwide”, said they are “committed to protecting and securing our users’ privacy”.

“Media reports are circulating that Muslim Pro has been selling personal data of its users to the US military. This [is] incorrect and untrue,” the popular app’s developers said in a statement posted on their website on Tuesday, Aljazeera reported.