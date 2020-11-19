Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccines may be ready for use within weeks: US official

SHAFAQNA-Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccines could be ready for United States authorisation and distribution within weeks.

States and territories are prepared to begin distributing the vaccines within 24 hours of receiving regulatory authorization, officials said on a call with reporters, adding that complex cold storage requirements will not be an impediment to all Americans being able to access the vaccines.

“We now have two safe and highly effective vaccines that could be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and ready to distribute within weeks,” Azar said during his briefing on the government’s Operation Warp Speed program for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, Reuters reported.