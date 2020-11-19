Macron’s 15-day deadline for French Muslim leaders to draft “Charter of Values ​​of the Republic”

SHAFAQNA- The Élysée Palace announced that Emmanuel Macron hosted the leaders of Islam in France last night and they gave him instructions on the formation of the National Council of Mosque Imams.

Macron also called on Islamic leaders in France to draft what he called the “Charter of Values ​​of the Republic” within 15 days.

He also called on them to ratify the Charter in order to emphasize the recognition of the values ​​of the Republic, to adhere to it, and to make it clear that Islam in France is a religion, not a political movement, and to end dependence on foreign countries or their interferences.

The meeting was attended by “Mohammad Mousavi”, the chairman of the French Council of Islam, and “Mr. Shamsuddin Hafeez”, the Dean of the Mosque of Paris, along with representatives of 9 unions under the French Council of Islam.

Addressing representatives of the nine unions, Macron said he knew some of them had vague positions on such issues and should put aside that ambiguity.

According to the Élysée Palace, three of the nine unions, which represent a large part of France’s Muslims, ignore the republic’s views.

