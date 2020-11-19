Pakistani PM arrives in Kabul+Photos

SHAFQANA- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Kabul on Thursday for a one-day visit. He is scheduled to be welcomed at the Presidential Palace by Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Afghan officials received Imran Khan at Hamid Karzai International Airport.



Imran Khan will be accompanied by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other Pakistani officials. The Afghan government has declared a public holiday in Kabul to welcome Imran Khan and provide security. Although photos of Imran Khan are not seen in the city, Kabul’s reception of Imran Khan is expected to be warm.

The main purpose of the trip is to discuss peace, bilateral relations and strengthen trade relations between the two countries. The Afghan government has said that most of the talks will be on transit and trade between the two countries. The Prime Minister of Pakistan is scheduled to meet with Ashraf Ghani to discuss peace in Afghanistan and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had invited Imran Khan to visit Kabul in a telephone call on October 25.

