Is there any problem when doing Mas’h of the head, the hand touches the wetness of the hair on the front of the head? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu.

Question: Is there any problem with the Wudhu if at the time of doing Mas’h of the head, our hand touches the wetness of the hair on the front of the head?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem, but must not do Mas’h of the foot with the wetness which has reached the hand from the hair of the head or the forehead.

Source: leader.ir

