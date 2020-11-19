How to fight off oppression?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Beware that weak and unable individuals can never repel oppression and cruelty from themselves. And the right cannot be attained except by endeavour and trying. You, who do not defend your own houses, how do you want to defend the house of others [1]?

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 29.