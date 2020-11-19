IHRC: Sheikh Zakzaky hearing exposes contradictions in prosecution case

SHAFAQNA – The start of the hearing into the motion to dismiss the charges against Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and his wife Mallimah Zeenah saw the prosecution bring two witnesses to the stand. Both Brigadier General SK Usman a spokesperson for the army during the Zaria massacres in 2015, and Colonel Babayo gave statements that contradicted their previous and other official statements regarding the events.

The hearing was adjourned halfway through the day and is due to continue tomorrow at Kaduna High Court. IHRC Chairman stated: Today’s events in court vis a vis prosecution witnesses, highlights why it has taken five years since the alleged crimes for the prosecution to bring their so-called evidence forward, and why up to now every court case brought has been thrown out. These are simply delay tactics to keep Sheikh Zakzaky and Mallimah Zeenah incarcerated. This is politically motivated and nothing else.”