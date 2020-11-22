Confiscation of 3,000 fake Qurans in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Economy of Palestine, the department of Nablus Province, has announced the confiscation of 3,000 copies of fake Quran containing non-Quranic phrases.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Iqna and the menafn.com news website, consumer protection teams affiliated with the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy’s Nablus province office have confiscated these 3,000 copies of the fake Quran.

The ministry said in a statement that the copies contained non-Quranic texts and phrases on pages 202, 203, 326, 327, 328 and 329. The ministry also stated that these fake copies were confiscated and destroyed in collaboration with the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

The ministry called on all Palestinian citizens to refer to the ministry if they see other copies of these Qurans so that they can be properly disposed of in accordance with specific principles and regulations.

In other news, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Mufti of Jerusalem and the Land of Palestine, has warned the people of the publishing of a copy of the Qur’an. These warnings concerned a publishing of the Qur’an with an incorrect page sequence.

He issued a statement stating: “In this version, the wrong page numbers have been printed and after page 507, pages 576 and 579 are listed, and then pages 508, 539, 580 and 583 are inserted.” In another number of pages of this Quran, the number of wrong pages was printed and this copy was published with license number 85 on 10/7/2007 . “Ibn Haytham” publishing house has published it with the permission of the Mushaf Office of the General Secretariat of the Islamic Research Association of Egypt.

The Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine called on all libraries, publishing houses and individuals in possession of this copy to hand it over to the country’s Dar al-Iftaa so that the necessary measures can be taken.

Source: Iqna Persian