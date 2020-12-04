How Egyptian Quran Radio Established?

SHAFAQNA- Distortion in one of the printed versions of the Holy Quran prompted the Egyptian authorities to launch the Holy Quran Radio in order to prevent future distortion of the Holy Quran.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Iqna and Al Jazeera, 56 years ago, the Holy Quran Radio of Egypt was established for the first time as a specialized radio about the Holy Quran. Before that, the Islamic world only witnessed the recitation of the Quran directly and in mosques and religious occasions and special ceremonies, and the recitation of the Quran and religious hymns was considered a special part of the gatherings of the Egyptian people.

The Holy Quran Radio was established in Egypt in 1964 and was motivated by the removal of a word from a verse of the Quran in a gold-plated Mus’haf with a magnificent print, which at that time was sold for a small price throughout Egypt. The reason for the rapid release of this gold-plated version of the Holy Quran was its cheap price and sometimes it was distributed for free. Shortly afterwards, the secret of the cheap price of this Mus’haf was discovered and it was revealed that some verses of the Holy Quran have been distorted in a way that is not suspicious.



In this Mus’haf, verse 85 of Surah Aal-e-Imran, in which God says:

“And whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will never be accepted from him, and he will be one of the losers in the Hereafter.”

It was distorted and in its publication the word “other” was removed and thus the meaning of the verse was completely changed (whoever seeks Islam as a religion will never be accepted from him and he will be one of the losers in the Hereafter). After correcting this mistake, the copy was collected from the markets, and instead Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al-Husari, a well-known Egyptian reciter, recorded a recitation of the Holy Quran for the first time on cassette tapes and published it throughout the Islamic world.

This version of the recitation of the Quran was the first audio Quran in the world to be published in many parts of the world, but it was not enough. Therefore, by the order of “Jamal Abdel Nasser”, the President of Egypt of that time, the radio broadcast of the Holy Quran began. The Qur’an was broadcasted 14 hours a day. This was the best way to keep the Holy Quran from being distorted, as the Egyptian Quran Radio was broadcast to millions of Muslims in Asia and North Africa.