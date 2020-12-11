Al-Sahlah Mosque, residence of Imam Mahdi (A.J) after his reappearance+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al-Sahlah Mosque, which is located near Kufah, exactly two kilometers in the northwest of the Grand Mosque of Kufah, is the oldest place attributed to Imam Mahdi (A.J).

Al-Sahleh Mosque is built on a deserted land that is filled by red sand. The geometric shape of Al-Sahlah Mosque is almost rectangular with a length of 140 meters, a width of 125 meters and an area of ​​17,500 square meters.

The height of the walls surrounding the Mosque is about 22 meters, each of the four sides is reinforced by semicircular towers from the outside at equal distances. In the middle of the eastern side of the wall, there is a minaret 30 meters high. The main port of entry of the mosque is located in the middle of the eastern side, adjacent to this Minaret.

The total area of the Mosque consists of two parts, the nave and the courtyard. The nave, which is built in the southern part with a length of 120 meters and a width of 5.5 meters, has an area of about 660 square meters and is connected to the courtyard of the mosque through porches as entrances to the nave. These historical porches date back to before 750 AH .

In the Hadiths recited from the infallible Imams (AS), Al-Sahleh Mosque has been introduced as the personal residence of Imam Mahdi (A.J) after his reappearance.