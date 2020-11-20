Details on connection of cellars in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- The company implementing the project of connecting the cellars in the Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine announced the continuation of the work on connecting the cellars “Ras Al-Sharif” and “Al-Ha’ir Al-Hussaini”, in order to reduce congestion and create comfort for the pilgrims.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Al-Furat News; the engineer “Salam Saadoun” who is the Project Manager, announced: The technical and engineering staff continues its work in connecting the “Al-Ha’ir Al-Hussaini” crypt with the “Bab Ras Al-Sharif” crypt, under the supervision of the engineering and technical department of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

He added: “The project is being carried out smoothly under the ground of “Bab Ras al-Sharif ” without affecting the movement of pilgrims or closing the doors.” He also clarified: “The tunnel that connects the two sides is ten meters long and four and a half meters wide.”

The Project Manager stated: “All the materials used in the foundation and other materials used in the implementation of the project are all of very high quality materials.”

It is noted that Astan Moqaddas Hussaini had previously announced: “The department has already built four crypts (Al-Hijjah, Al-Shuhada, Al-Ras Al-Sharif and Bab Al-Qiblah Al-Kabir) inside the holy shrine, which have a total area of ​​4,000 square meters”.

