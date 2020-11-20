Kaaba design prayer rug box in England

SHAFAQNA- A designer and businessman has designed a range of new Islam-inspired products for Muslim families in the UK.

One of the products that “Mubarak Nomani” from “Preston” in England has designed for Muslim families is the rug box.

“There is a growing demand for such designs from Muslim families,” said Nomani, who is also the director and founder of the iToddle store. His first product is a rug box. All Muslim families have a few prayer rugs in their homes, and these are always kept in a safe and secure place.

“iToddle aims to create unique religious products,” says Nomani.

He added: “I produced these products because I always have trouble organizing the rugs and related items at home, so I thought I could create something that would always remind me of prayer.”

The manager and founder of the iToddle store also said: “The first product I produced is the rug box that resembles the Kaaba.”

He added: “The purpose of producing this product is to remind the prayer time and also to provide a possibility for them to place their rugs and all the tools related to their prayers in it.”

According to Mubarak Nomani, the product can also be used for educational purposes to teach family members, such as children, about the importance of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimmage.

Source: Shia News