Date :Thursday, November 19th, 2020 | Time : 16:33

Zarif to visit Moscow to discuss JCPOA, Nagorno-Karabakh peace

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif is to visit Moscow on November 25 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

Zakharova said that the two top diplomats are to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria, Afghanistan, and the latest developments in the Persian Gulf, as well. She added that economic issues and joint plans in energy, transportation, and expansion of cultural relations are on the agenda of the visit. She went on to say that the relations between Iran and Russia are expanding and constant contacts between the two countries are in progress, adding that the heads of the two countries have had phone conversations four times this year. She added that this is Zarf’s fourth trip to Russia in the current year.

