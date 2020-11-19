Jordan to resume Friday prayers

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Jordan’s Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said a ban of holding Friday prayers in the country has been lifted.

Mohammad Khalaileh said in a statement on Thursday that Friday prayers will be held in mosques tomorrow from 11:15 AM to 12:15, al-Alam TV reported.

He underlined the need for worshippers to observe the health protocols, including wearing face masks, using own prayer mats and observing social distancing.

Mosques in Jordan were closed in April due to the coronavirus outbreak. They were reopened for communal prayers for the first time in June. Jordan’s prime minister had earlier said that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Friday prayers will not be held in the country until the end of 2020.