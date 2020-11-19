Mother-of-five becomes Gaza’s first female taxi driver

SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian mother-of-five Naela Abu Jibba, 39, became first woman taxi driver in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Jibba, who has a degree in community service, started her taxi business after failing to find work. Gaza’s unemployment rate stands at 49%, with hardship deepened by border restrictions imposed by Israel and Egypt .

“I get lots of offensive (social media) comments, but the encouraging comments are far greater,” she said. “Some say this is a job for men, others say we (women) cause accidents, when the fact is, women are calmer and more careful drivers than men.”

Many of her passengers, who must book her service in advance, feel calmer too being driven by her than by men, Reuters reported.