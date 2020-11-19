UK will likely follow the US in reducing troop levels in Afghanistan, minister says

SHAFAQNA-Britain will likely follow the United States in cutting troop levels in Afghanistan , Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace said the Americans were not totally pulling out at this stage, and neither was Britain. But he said: “I expect if they (the U.S.) are reducing at some stage, we will come down.”

Wallace said Britain had limited scope to act independently of its largest ally, but an increased funding settlement he had agreed with the finance ministry would in the future give the country greater options, Reuters reported.