Date :Thursday, November 19th, 2020 | Time : 19:43 |ID: 182593 | Print

UK will likely follow the US in reducing troop levels in Afghanistan, minister says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Britain will likely follow the United States in cutting troop levels in Afghanistan , Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace said the Americans were not totally pulling out at this stage, and neither was Britain. But he said: “I expect if they (the U.S.) are reducing at some stage, we will come down.”

Wallace said Britain had limited scope to act independently of its largest ally, but an increased funding settlement he had agreed with the finance ministry would in the future give the country greater options, Reuters reported.

 

You might also like
Over 40 protests take place across UK on Stop Arming Israel
US: Federal agents use tear gas on Portland protesters
US to pull troops from 5 Afghan bases in 135 days after Taliban deal passes
US uses oil, gas as a weapon: Iran's oil minister
Perception in America is everything it appears
US and Taliban Sign Deal to End 19-year War
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *