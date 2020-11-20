Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 00:20 |ID: 182608 | Print

Saudi Ambassador to Washington: Our relationship with US goes beyond a leader in Saudi Arabia or a president in United States

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Reema bint Bandar, said in a statement that the relationship between Riyadh and Washington is much deeper than that of a leader in Saudi Arabia or a president in the United States.

Reema bint Bandar in the virtual conference of the National Council of American-Arab Relations emphasized the strength of the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States and reminded: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing a great and unprecedented change, and its leaders are working to bring about such a change, and this change is not just at the domestic level, but also through its foreign policy and the formulation of a plan for lasting peace, security and prosperity for the region and the world.”

The Saudi prince called the relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia a strong and historic relationship that has lasted for eight decades and includes not only the leaders of the two countries but also the nations of the two countries, and said: This relationship is understood equally by Democratic and Republican governments, and our relationship is much stronger than that of a leader in Saudi Arabia or a president in the United States.

The Saudi official made the remarks as various media outlets have expressed country’s concern over the election of US President-elect Joe Biden.

